(AUDIO) Osceola beats Scribner-Snyder in High School Football on the Bull

Scribner-The Osceola Football team went into Scribner Friday night and left town with a 38-6 victory over Scribner-Snyder.

Brennan Bryan got the scoring started for the Bulldogs, plunging in from a yard out to make it an 8-0 game in favor of Osceola at the 8:07 mark of the 1st Quarter.

Caden Theis hit Carter Boden on a 72-yard TD pass with 3:45 left to go in the opening period, and the Bulldogs led 16-0.

Theis hit Boden on a 16-yard TD pass with just over 6 minutes left to go until halftime, and Osceola extended their lead to 24-0.

Theis ran one in from a yard out with 1:02 remaining in the 3rd quarter to give the Bulldogs a 32-0 advantage.

The Trojans’ Austin Peters scored from 29 yards out with 6:30 left in the 4th quarter to make it a 32-6 game in favor of Osceola.

Bryan found the end zone for a second time, this time from 40 yards out to make up the final score.

Theis was 8-10 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Osceola (4-4). Boden made 2 catches for 88 yards, both for touchdowns.

Bryan carried the ball 13 times for 91 yards, and scored two touchdowns. Theis added 88 yards rushing on 14 carries, and scored once.

Theis racked up 21 tackles while Bryan made 18. Brody Ienn and Derek Voigt totaled 7 apiece.

For Scribner-Snyder (0-7), Peters ran the ball 22 times for 131 yards, and scored a touchdown. Sebastian Arnold added 112 yards rushing on 27 carries.

The Bulldogs rolled up 326 yards of total offense, including 178 on the ground, while the Trojans totaled 242 yards of offense, all on the ground.

Scribner-Snyder hosts Cedar Bluffs next Friday night in the season finale while Osceola is done for the regular season.

