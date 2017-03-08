(AUDIO) Oakland-Craig Boys face Elmwood-Murdock at State

16-7 and 7th seeded Oakland-Craig squares off with 23-3 and 2nd seeded Elmwood-Murdock in the first round of Class C-2 Boys State Basketball at Lincoln Southeast Thursday night. Oakland-Craig Head Coach Aaron Meyer says his team is going to need to utilize its strengths and turn in a good performance to come away with the win. “We’re going to have to play well. We’re going to have to make shots, we’re going to have to defend and rebound. We’re going to be quite a bit undersized, but hope that our athleticism will help us, and hope we can get out and run a little bit.”

Oakland-Craig is appearing at State for the first time since 2008 while Elmwood-Murdock is the defending C-2 Runner-Up.

Oakland-Craig qualified for State via Wildcard. Meyer says the team thought the season was pretty much over following Thursday, February 23rd’s 64-40 loss to Yutan in the C2-3 Sub-District Final at Fort Calhoun. “Oh that was kind of a nightmarish game. One of those things where matchups wise we shot cold. I mean so before that game we had an idea going into subs that there was an outside possibility of Boys Town and GACC would go to state. We knew there was an outside possibility for a wildcard, but I’m going to be honest that night after the Yutan game we pretty much gave our thank you’s and goodbyes, and thought that was it. It wasn’t until on the bus ride home we saw that GACC had pulled the upset on Walthill, and we knew that there was still a little bit of life left.”

Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast. Catch the action on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Pregame Interview with Oakland-Craig Head Coach Aaron Meyer