(AUDIO) Oakland-Craig Boys come up short at State

Lincoln-The Oakland-Craig Boys Basketball team kept things close with defending Class C-2 State Runner-up Elmwood Murdock in the first round of State at Lincoln Southeast Thursday night, but in the end, Elmwood-Murdock was too much for Oakland-Craig as they won 44-38.

Elmwood-Murdock led 14-11 after one and extended their lead to 25-21 at halftime by winning the second quarter 11-10.

Elmwood-Murdock outscored Oakland-Craig 12-8 in the third quarter to go up 37-29 at the end of three.

Oakland-Craig cut the lead to 5 late in the game, but couldn’t get any closer as they put up 9 points in the fourth quarter compared to 7 for Elmwood-Murdock.

Oakland-Craig’s Garrett Seagren led all scorers with 22 points while Carter Thiele chipped in 11.

Elmwood-Murdock (24-3) was led by Zach Rust with 13 points. Wes Dreamer added 9 while Cole Eggert chipped in 8.

Oakland-Craig ends the year at 16-8 while Elmwood-Murdock advances to the State Semifinals, and will take on either Ponca or Centennial at 3:45 p.m. on Friday at the Devaney Center.

