(AUDIO) Oakland-Craig Boys and Girls sweep West Point-Beemer

West Point-The Oakland-Craig Boys and Girls Basketball teams swept a doubleheader from West Point-Beemer on the road Friday night.

The Knights won the Boys Game 64-46 and the Girls Game 57-47.

In the Girls Game, Oakland-Craig led 12-11 after one before outscoring the Cadets 16-11 in the second quarter to take a 28-22 lead into the locker room.

The Knights won the third quarter 13-12 to go up 41-34 at the end of three.

Oakland-Craig put up 16 points in the fourth quarter compared to 13 for West Point-Beemer.

The Knights’ Dacey Nelson led all scorers with 29 points and posted 10 rebounds, good enough for a double-double. Kennedy Benne chipped in 11 points.

The Cadets (8-16) were led by Senior Bethany Anderson, who tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, good enough for a double-double. Brittney Hinkel added 14 points while Makenna Weddle posted 7. Brooke Haase assisted with 9 rebounds.

West Point-Beemer will face Wayne on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. in the C1-7 Sub-District at Norfolk High while Oakland-Craig (12-6) takes on Yutan Tuesday night at 7:00 in the C2-3 Sub-District at Fort Calhoun.

Click Here to Listen to Girls Game

In the Boys Game, the Knights led 17-12 at the end of one, and outscored the Cadets 22-12 in the second quarter to take a 39-24 lead into the locker room.

Oakland-Craig won the third quarter 12-11 to go up 51-35 at the end of three.

The Knights put up 13 points in the fourth quarter compared to 11 for West Point-Beemer.

Oakland-Craig (15-6) was led by Carter Thiele, who notched 20 points and 12 rebounds to secure a double-double. Garrett Seagren added 19 points and 7 rebounds while Kobe Benne and Tyson Harney posted 11 and 9 points, respectively.

Oakland-Craig Head Coach Aaron Meyer says his team turned in a good performance for the most part. “We really came out ready to play. West Point-Beemer threw just about everything at us but the kitchen sink defensively. However, I was really disappointed in how we started the second half, giving up 3 consecutive offensive rebounds that all led to scores. In the end, we tightened things up enough defensively to keep them off balance. Kobe has taken the other team’s point guard out of the game for the 5th straight game. Carter was our second Knight to reach the 1000th career point mark. We are proud of him as well.”

Chase Streeter led the Cadets (11-12) with 16 points while Blake Anderson totaled 11 points and 8 rebounds. Tate Ernesti chipped in 10 points while Austin Streeter secured 12 rebounds.

West Point-Beemer returns to action next Friday, battling Fremont Bergan on the road while the Knights are off until Sub-Districts.

