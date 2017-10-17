(AUDIO) North Bend Central Volleyball Team sweeps Howells-Dodge

Howells-The North Bend Central Volleyball team improved to 24-0 on the season with a 3-0 road sweep of Howells-Dodge Tuesday night.

The Tigers took sets one and two 25-21, and set three 25-19.

North Bend Central’s Kristin Lux led all players with 17 kills while Brooke Fredrickson was also in double figures with 10.

Jessi Brester led Howells-Dodge (13-14) with 8 kills.

The Jaguars host Tekamah-Herman Thursday night while the Tigers take on Stanton and Logan View at the Stanton Triangular next Tuesday night.

