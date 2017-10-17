class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266384 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) North Bend Central Volleyball Team sweeps Howells-Dodge | KTIC Radio

(AUDIO) North Bend Central Volleyball Team sweeps Howells-Dodge

BY Jeff Axtell | October 17, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
(AUDIO) North Bend Central Volleyball Team sweeps Howells-Dodge
RRN/Howells-Dodge vs. North Bend Central Volleyball Match 2017

Howells-The North Bend Central Volleyball team improved to 24-0 on the season with a 3-0 road sweep of Howells-Dodge Tuesday night.

The Tigers took sets one and two 25-21, and set three 25-19.

North Bend Central’s Kristin Lux led all players with 17 kills while Brooke Fredrickson was also in double figures with 10.

Jessi Brester led Howells-Dodge (13-14) with 8 kills.

The Jaguars host Tekamah-Herman Thursday night while the Tigers take on Stanton and Logan View at the Stanton Triangular next Tuesday night.

Click here to listen to Match

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with North Bend Central Head Coach Amy Sterup

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with Howells-Dodge Head Coach Neil VanLengen

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: