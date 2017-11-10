(AUDIO) North Bend Central swept by Wahoo in State Semifinals

Lincoln-The North Bend Central Volleyball team came up short of reaching the State Championship as the Tigers lost 3-0 to Wahoo in the State Semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday afternoon.

The Tigers dropped set one 25-23, set two 25-18, and set three 25-22.

Kristin Lux had 14 kills for North Bend Central (31-2) while Brooke Fredrickson totaled 10.

The Warriors were led by Elly Larson, who had 15 kills. Freshman Elle Glock added 11 while Kyla Swanson registered 10.

Wahoo advances to Saturday’s C-1 State Championship Match at the Devaney Center at 3:00 p.m. while North Bend Central will play for 3rd place at 9:00 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast.

Click here to listen to Match