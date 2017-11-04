(AUDIO) North Bend Central sweeps Wayne in C1-4 District Final to earn return trip to State

West Point-For the 2nd straight year, the North Bend Central Volleyball Team is headed to the State Tournament as the Tigers swept Wayne 3-0 in the C1-4 District Final at West Point-Beemer High School Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers won set one 25-17, set two 25-22, and took set three 25-17 after falling behind 6-1 in the set.

West Virginia Commit Kristin Lux had a match-high 14 kills for North Bend Central (30-1) while Lauren Emanuel posted 11. Brooke Fredrickson and Megan Ortmeier notched 7 apiece.

Shania Anderson paced the Blue Devils, who end the year at 19-13, with 9 kills.

State Volleyball begins on Thursday in Lincoln, and the Tigers will play their first round match at Lincoln North Star High School. 107.9 the Bull will broadcast both North Bend Central and Clarkson/Leigh at State.

Click here to listen to Match