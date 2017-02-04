(AUDIO) North Bend Central and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Boys heading to EHC Tournament Championship Game

North Bend-The North Bend Central and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Boys Basketball Teams earned spots in the East Husker Conference Tournament Championship Game on Saturday by beating BRLD 69-40 and Oakland-Craig 49-40, respectively, in North Bend Friday night.

In the North Bend Central/BRLD Game, the Tigers got out to a 21-6 lead at the end of one before winning the second quarter 10-7 to take a 31-13 lead into the locker room.

The Wolverines put up 16 points in the third quarter compared to 15 for North Bend Central to make it a 46-29 game at the end of three.

The Tigers outscored BRLD 23-11 in the fourth quarter.

North Bend Central (13-3) was led by Tanner Wietfeld, who notched a game-high 22 points. Jake Wietfeld added 15 while John Emanuel scored 7.

The Wolverines (13-7) were paced by Kenyan Lovejoy, who had 14 points, all in the second half. Cole Christofferson chipped in 13.

In the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder/Oakland-Craig Game, the Knights led 14-12 after one. The Raiders bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring Oakland-Craig 21-11 to take a 33-25 lead into the locker room.

The Knights won the third quarter 5-4 to make it a 37-30 game at the end of three, but LV/SS notched 12 points in the fourth quarter compared to 10 for Oakland-Craig to seal the deal.

Ben Moxness had a game-high 25 points for the Raiders (14-4) while Jacob Polk added 10.

The Knights (12-6) were paced by Garrett Seagren and Carter Thiele, who had 11 points apiece. Kobe Benne totaled 8 while Thiele pitched in 10 rebounds.

Oakland-Craig Head Coach Aaron Meyer says it was a well played game. “I was very proud of the boys’ efforts tonight. We didn’t finish out the second quarter the way we’d liked, but we showed some grit and battled back. It was a little slower paced game than what we normally like to play, but our help side defense made them very one dimensional on offense. We were making a run and got it to a one point game when their big made a 3 in the corner. Then they made all their free throws to finish. L.V./S-S just plain made a few more plays at the end of the game than we did.”

North Bend Central and LV/SS will meet in the East Husker Conference Championship Game scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on Saturday at Central Community College in Columbus while Oakland-Craig and BRLD will play for third place at 2:30, also at Central Community College on Saturday. The Championship game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

