(AUDIO) North Bend Central and BRLD Boys Advance in EHC Tournament

North Bend-Two East Husker Conference Tournament Boys Quarterfinal Basketball Games were aired on 107.9 the Bull Tuesday night.

North Bend Central defeated West Point-Beemer 62-43 in the first game while BRLD upended Twin River 38-33.

In the first game, the Cadets jumped on the Tigers early, staking claim to a 14-10 lead at the end of one. North Bend Central bounced back in the second quarter though, winning the frame 15-8 to lead 25-22 at halftime.

From there on it was all Tigers as North Bend Central outscored West Point-Beemer 17-9 in the third quarter to lead 42-31 at the end of three before outlasting the Cadets 20-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers (12-3) were led by Jake Wietfeld, who led all scorers with 22 points. Tanner Wietfeld added 12 for North Bend Central while Austin Endorf and John Emanuel posted 10 and 8, respectively.

Chase Streeter led West Point-Beemer (8-11) with 18 points.

The Tigers will host BRLD in the Semifinals Friday night while the Cadets will take on Madison at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Friday night in a consolation game.

In the second game, the Titans jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the end of one. The Wolverines bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring Twin River 16-9 to lead 22-20 at halftime.

BRLD won the third quarter 10-7 to go up 32-27 at the end of three before both teams scored 6 points in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines (13-6) were led by Kenyan Lovejoy, who had 11 points. Aaron Ras added 10 while Montana Riecken chipped in 8.

Justyce Stankoski led Twin River (14-5) with 14 points, all coming in the first half.

The win by BRLD snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Titans.

The Wolverines will take on North Bend Central Friday night at 6:00 in the Semifinals that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull while Twin River will battle Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in a consolation game at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Friday night at 6:00.

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with North Bend Central Head Coach Jon Baehr

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with West Point-Beemer Head Coach Cody Bobolz