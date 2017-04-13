(AUDIO) Nickolite headed to Doane

Stanton’s Myles Nickolite has signed a letter of intent with Doane, and will play basketball for the Tigers next season. Nickolite says playing college basketball is a dream come true. “Yeah it’s always been one of my like dreams to go play college basketball since I was really younger. And so it was a big goal for me to get, and I was very happy about signing with Doane.”

Nickolite says Doane was the only school to offer him, but he also talked to Morningside and Concordia.

Nickolite, who also played football and does track for the Mustangs, says his passion for the game of basketball is why he chose to play it in college. “My love for the game of basketball is a lot better than my love for the game of football. And like I said it’s always been a dream for me to go play basketball in college.”

Nickolite says he will play guard at Doane.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Nickolite