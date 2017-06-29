(AUDIO) Morse Bluff/North Bend Seniors upset Arlington in Ralph Bishop League Tournament

Scribner-The Morse Bluff/North Bend Seniors upset top seeded Arlington 7-1 in the Ralph Bishop League Seniors Tournament Semifinals in Scribner Thursday night.
Morse Bluff/North Bend struck for 4 runs in the 1st inning, highlighted by Colby Anderson’s RBI Double.
Arlington scored their lone run of the game in the 3rd inning to make it a 4-1 ball game, but Morse Bluff/North Bend tallied runs in each the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings to pull away.
Matt Ortmeier led Morse Bluff/North Bend (12-4) at the plate, going 2-4 with a run scored. He was also the winning pitcher, striking out 14 in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Andy Theiler drove in the lone run of the game for Arlington (17-2).
Morse Bluff/North Bend advances and will play either West Point or Columbus Lakeview in the South Division Championship at 8:00 Friday night in North Bend. West Point and Columbus Lakeview were supposed to play in the second game Thursday night, but it was called off due to the weather.