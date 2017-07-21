(AUDIO) Morse Bluff/North Bend Seniors spank Adams in Area Tournament

North Bend-When it rains it pours. The Morse Bluff/North Bend Seniors had no trouble with Adams in the Class C Area 3 Tournament in North Bend Friday night, winning 14-3 in 5 innings.

The Black Sox struck first in the bottom of the 1st inning as Dawson Poessnecker scored on a Camden Stephenson sac fly. Matt Ortmeier then scored on a passed ball to put Morse Bluff/North Bend up 2-0.

Joel Hines scored then Stephenson recorded a two-RBI single to score Poessnecker and Peter Emanuel to give Morse Bluff/North Bend a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Colby Anderson scored then Stephenson scored on an RBI walk by Nathan Boyce to give Morse Bluff/North Bend a 7-0 lead. Ortmeier scored again on a Hines sac fly to give the Black Sox an 8-0 lead.

Ortmeier stole home in the bottom of the 4th inning to score his third run of the game that put Morse Bluff/North Bend up 9-0. Boyce scored the next run for the Black Sox to make it a 10-0 game in favor of Morse Bluff/North Bend.

Joe Howser and Hines scored in the inning as well for Morse Bluff/North Bend to put the Black Sox up 12-0.

Emanuel scored on an RBI single off the bat of Anderson to give the Black Sox a 13-0 lead. Poessnecker scored on an RBI fielder’s choice of the bat of Stephenson, and Morse Bluff/North Bend led 14-0 after 4.

Adams got on the board in the 5th inning as Logan Fritz and Colby Sugden scored. Blake Kastanek scored on an RBI Double off the bat of Ben Hier to make up the final score.

Colton Mitties threw two innings of no hit ball to pick up the win for Morse Bluff/North Bend.

The Black Sox advance to play Louisville/Weeping Water in the winner’s bracket at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday while Adams will play Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka at noon on Saturday in an elimination game.

Click Here to Listen to Game