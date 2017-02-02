(AUDIO) Morrow-Merrill signs with UNK

Colton Morrow-Merrill, of Tekamah-Herman, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play Football at UNK. Morrow-Merrill says he was looking at two other schools. “It came down to Morningside, UNK, and Iowa Western. But really after visiting them all I really knew that UNK was the place I should go to.”

Morrow-Merrill credits his High School Coach, Greg McElmuray, for the opportunity. “Probably mostly a big part of it was Coach Mac. Not sure without him I don’t know if I’d have the connection to UNK. And he really saw a lot of potential in me and really pushed me and helped me get recruited.”

Morrow-Merrill says he’s looking forward to developing more and trying to reach his potential as a Loper.

He plans on playing defensive end in college.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Morrow-Merrill