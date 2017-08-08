(AUDIO) Logan View Volleyball team hoping to be improved

The Logan View Volleyball team is looking for better things this season after going 3-28 a year ago. 1st year Head Coach Brad Schlegel says having the services of a star player that missed last year will help out tremendously. “We did lose a young lady named Shaylin Daugherty, who will be a Junior this year. She was out for the whole season last year with a knee injury, and she’s a 5’9 middle hitter for us. So it will be really nice to welcome her back this year.”

Schlegel says a couple seniors who are 3 or 4 year starters are coming back as well, and they are Jasmine Hanshaw, and Jaycen Timm. Junior Ashley Uhing returns for the Raiders as well.

Schlegel says the girls are more upbeat and in better spirits so far this year. “Yeah I would say that it has definitely felt more positive this year than it did my first year. And some of that is the girls that are coming up, some of that is that freshman class that’s coming in. And that sophomore class is kind of making this team a little bit more their own. They feel more a little bit more comfortable speaking out a little bit.”

Logan View begins the season on August 24th at the Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular.

Schlegel says that Triangular will present a difficult and unique challenge. “Yeah that opening triangular will be a good kind of measuring stick as to where we are this year. Brownell-Talbot has also faced some struggles the past couple years, but I think they’re a program on the rise as well. So I think that will be a tough match for us. As far as Boys Town I have not seen them a whole lot so I don’t know a lot about Boys Town, but I know just with their model they get new bodies coming in all the time, new players. So I can imagine as a coach it would be hard to kind of gel that all together in a short amount of time.”

Schlegel says the goal is to win at least 9-10 matches this season.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Brad Schlegel