(AUDIO) Logan View Football Team looking to turn corner in Sealey’s 2nd season

The Logan View Football team went 4-5 in Head Coach Dustin Sealey’s first year last year, knocking off BRLD 49-48 to end the regular season. Sealey says his team brings back quite a bit of talent on offense. “Yeah we got our Quarterback in Jacob Polk coming back, and our running back Brady Hull. And another kind of he’s a slot receiver you could say, he’s more of a utility guy for us, Nolan Miller. Eric French is going to play a little bit of a different position this year, coming back. And Lucas Schneck is also coming back. He should really help us on the offensive line and defensive line.”

The Raiders open up the season at home against Palmyra on Friday, August 25th.

Logan View is looking to make lots of progress this year. Sealey says his team has to learn how to deal with adversity to become a great team. “We just got to focus on how we respond to situations like that. The teams that are 8-1 or 7-2 aren’t that way by chance. There’s a behavior, and there’s kind of a culture of how they are. And that’s what we’re trying to shape these guys into in our Football program is how to respond in situations like that. And we’ll work through that in practice so hopefully in a game we’re used to responding well in those situations.”

Logan View is in District C2-3 with Oakland-Craig, Fremont Bergan, BRLD, Wisner-Pilger, and Tekamah-Herman.

Sealey feels the Raiders can compete with anyone in the district.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Dustin Sealey