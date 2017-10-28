(AUDIO) Logan View falls to Centennial in Playoffs

Utica-The Logan View Football Team lost 28-13 at Centennial in the first round of the C-2 playoffs Friday night.

The Broncos struck first as Gavin Avery ran in a touchdown from 15 yards out to give Centennial a 7-0 advantage with 5:15 remaining in the opening period.

The Raiders knotted the game up at 7 with 2:44 remaining in the opening frame as Nathan Taylor hauled in a 14-yard TD pass from Nolan Miller.

Avery scored from a yard out with 11:27 left in the 2nd quarter to put the Broncos back in front 14-7.

Avery scored his 3rd rushing touchdown from 49 yards away at the 7:51 mark of the 2nd period to give Centennial a 21-7 advantage.

Logan View closed within 8 at 21-13 after Brady Hull scored on an 8-yard TD run with 7:33 left to go in the 3rd quarter.

The Broncos’ Wyatt Ehlers scored from 2 yards out at the 3:44 mark of the 3rd quarter to make up the final score.

Jacob Polk was 9-16 passing for 118 yards and two interceptions for the Raiders while Hull had 68 yards rushing on 22 carries, including a touchdown.

Centennial (10-0) was led by Ehlers, who was 10-20 passing for 194 yards. He also had 85 yards rushing on 15 carries, and a touchdown.

Avery ran for 82 yards on 18 attempts, and scored 3 times.

The Broncos amassed 361 yards of offense, including 194 through the air, while Logan View racked up 220 yards of offense, 132 of them passing.

Centennial advances to the Quarterfinals next Friday night when they will take on Central City on the road. The Raiders end the 2017 campaign with a record of 6-4.

Click here to listen to Game

Click here to listen to recap with Mike Eilerts