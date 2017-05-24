(Audio) Huskers Start Big Ten Tourney Today

After capturing its first Big Ten regular-season title in program history, the Nebraska baseball team (34-18-1, 16-7-1 Big Ten) enters the Big Ten Tournament with the No. 1 seed in Bloomington, Ind., this week. The Huskers face eighth-seeded Purdue (29-25, 12-12 Big Ten) today at 4 p.m. (CT), with the game set to be televised on the Big Ten Network. The winner will take on the winner of No. 4 seed Maryland and No. 5 seed Iowa, set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (CT). Head coach Darren Erstad spoke about the depth of the league at Tuesday’s press conference.

Purdue won 2-of-3 over Minnesota during the final weekend of the regular season, playing two games plus the completion of Game 1 on Friday following a delay on Thursday. Nebraska is ranked in the five major polls, led by the No. 21 ranking by D1Baseball. NU is 23rd in the USA Today, Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA polls. The Huskers are 25th in Baseball America. Now rain is in the forecast for the area so the schedule of the tournament the next two days could be changed.