(Audio) Huskers Claim Big Ten Title

University Park, Pa. – The Nebraska baseball team (34-18-1, 16-7-1 Big Ten) hammered 18 hits in a 21-3 win over Penn State to capture the Big Ten regular-season title on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Nebraska captures its first Big Ten regular-season crown since joining the conference prior to the 2012 season. This is the seventh regular-season conference title won by Nebraska (1929 Big Six; 1948 and 1950 Big Seven; 2001, 2003 and 2005 Big 12). Head coach Darren Erstad spoke about this title with the Husker Sports Network.

Junior left-hander Jake Meyers made his 13th start of the season, and threw 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out a career-high seven batters. Matt Waldron (2.0 innings) and Nate Fisher (1.0 inning) each made relief appearances. Nebraska took a 7-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Senior Jake Schleppenbach hit a grand slam in the top of the eighth after the first three Huskers reached base to make it 21-0. He talks about winning a conference title as Husker.

Penn State managed three runs in the bottom of the ninth before Nebraska recorded the final out. The Huskers return to action next week when they head to Bloomington, Ind., for the Big Ten Tournament. NU will play Purdue in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at 4pm central time.