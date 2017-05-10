(AUDIO) Howells-Dodge’s Kalli Brester signs with Midland

Howells-Dodge Volleyball Standout Kalli Brester is headed to Midland next season. Brester says she will need to improve her game given the challenges of the college game. “Bringing up my level of game. Like become a better hitter, a better server. All the aspects of Volleyball. Bringing up my game and bringing it to the next level so that I can play with the college players cause it’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Brester says Morningside and Northeast also looked at her.

Brester, who also played basketball and does track for the Jaguars, says she never considered playing another sport collegiately. “I just knew right away I wanted to play Volleyball cause it’s my favorite sport. And I didn’t look at any basketball or track cause I just knew Volleyball was what I wanted to do.”

Brester says she looks forward to meeting her new teammates at Midland.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Kalli Brester