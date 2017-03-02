(AUDIO) Howells-Dodge Girls top Cambridge at State

Lincoln-The Howells-Dodge Girls Basketball Team advanced to the State Semifinals for the third year in a row on Thursday by knocking off Cambridge 58-41 in the first round of State at Lincoln North Star.

The Trojans led early, taking a 17-13 lead at the end of one, a quarter highlighted by the Jaguars’ Sam Brester’s buzzer beating three pointer. The difference in the game was in the second quarter as Howells-Dodge outscored Cambridge 21-6 to lead 34-23 at halftime.

Both teams scored 11 points in the third quarter, and the score after three was 45-34 in favor of the Jaguars.

The Jaguars won the fourth quarter 13-7.

Howells-Dodge (22-3) was led by Sam Brester, who had a game-high 25 points, including 18 in the first quarter. Macey Kulhanek added 19.

Alea Shaner led the Trojans with 19 points while Korynn Clason recorded 13.

The Jaguars advance to play either Hastings St. Cecilia or Ponca at 3:45 p.m. on Friday in the Semifinals at the Devaney Center while Cambridge ends the year at 20-4.

Howells-Dodge’s State Semifinal Game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Game