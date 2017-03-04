(AUDIO) Howells-Dodge Girls win C-2 State Championship

Lincoln-The Howells-Dodge Girls Basketball team won their first ever State Championship as a Consolidated School on Saturday, topping Diller-Odell 39-30 in the Class C-2 State Championship Game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and led 14-7 after one before the Griffin won the second quarter 14-13 to make it a 27-21 game at halftime in favor of Howells-Dodge.

Howells-Dodge outscored Diller-Odell 5-1 in the third quarter to lead 32-22 at the end of three.

The Griffin put up 8 points in the fourth quarter compared to 7 for the Jaguars.

Macey Kulhanek paced Howells-Dodge with 12 points while Sam Brester had 9.

Madison Jurgens had a team-high 11 points to lead Diller-Odell.

The Jaguars end the year at 25-3 while the Griffin finish the season with a 22-5 record.

Click Here to Listen to Game