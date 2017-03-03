(AUDIO) Howells-Dodge Girls beat Ponca to reach second straight State Title Game

Lincoln-The Howells-Dodge Girls Basketball team advanced to the Class C-2 State Title Game by taking down Ponca 47-44 in the State Semifinals at the Devaney Center Friday afternoon.

Things were tight throughout as the Jaguars held just a one-point lead at the end of one, 12-11. The Indians outscored Howells-Dodge 12-9 in the second quarter to take a 23-21 lead into the locker room.

Ponca went on a mini 5-0 run to start the second half, and led 28-21, before the Jaguars responded with a 10-0 run of their own to pull in front 31-28.

Howells-Dodge led 33-30 at the end of three, and both teams scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars’ Sam Brester led all scorers with 22 points while Macey Kulhanek notched 12.

Elizabeth Watchorn led the Indians (22-5) with 14 points while Emma Kneifl added 10.

Howells-Dodge (24-3) will be playing in their second straight state title game at 4:30 Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Diller-Odell in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull while Ponca will take on Ravenna for third place at 9:00 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest.

Click Here to Listen to Game