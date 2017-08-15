(AUDIO) Howells-Dodge Football eyeing big year

Team: Howells-Dodge

Mascot: Jaguars

Colors: Green, Black, Silver

Class: D-1

Head Coach: Mike Speirs (22nd season) (199-41 record)

2016 record: 7-3 (lost to Nebraska City Lourdes in Second Round of Playoffs)

Returning Starters: 6 offense 6 defense

The Howells-Dodge Football team is expecting big things this year as the Jaguars return 6 starters on each side of the ball from last year’s 7-3 playoff team. Head Coach Mike Speirs says three players return on the offensive line. “We’ve always kind of tried to build our teams in our offensive line, and that’s nice we return three starters there in Ryan Macholan, starting at Center for his 3rd year. Lane Hegemann will be starting at Guard. And then Kade Hegemann, who’s only a junior, but he’s started since he was a freshman.”

Speirs says the entire offensive backfield returns, including QB Dax VanLengen, Jordan Brichacek at Fullback, and Dylan Horejsi at Running Back.

Speirs adds the Jaguars returns all of their DB’s, two defensive linemen, and one linebacker on defense.

Howells-Dodge begins the season on Friday, August 25th at home against East Butler. Speirs says his team will be challenged by the Tigers. “I really expect East Butler to be one of the top teams in D-1 this year. They return a ton of experience. They have some very talented kids. Their tight end/linebacker the Havlovic kid is probably as good as anybody in 8-man football. And then they couple him with their Quarterback, who last year we got lucky. He had been injured in 2015. So he’d come back, we played him first game back, after a year off, and maybe he was a little bit rusty. But he’s a quality kid.”

Speirs says East Butler returns all 8 starters from last year.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Mike Speirs