class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223648 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) Hopkins walking on at WSC | KTIC Radio

(AUDIO) Hopkins walking on at WSC

BY Jeff Axtell | March 21, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
(AUDIO) Hopkins walking on at WSC

Tekamah-Herman Football’s Cody Hopkins is walking on at Wayne State. Hopkins says playing multiple positions in high school should help him at WSC. “I think it gives me a lot of experience at different positions. I mean my senior year I played Quarterback all the games, but my Junior year I played just about every position except offensive line. So I have a lot of experience at different positions, and it just gives me a different level of experience I think.”

Hopkins says he’s projected to play strong safety for the Wildcats, but could play linebacker if he puts on weight.

He feels walking on at WSC was better than going to a smaller school that offered a scholarship. “Yeah I guess I wanted the bigger school feel, and just felt that it would be the better opportunity for me in the long run, and it would pay off more, than just going to one of the smaller schools.”

Hopkins had offers from Morningside and Doane, and also drew interest from Buena Vista and Simpson.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Hopkins

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: