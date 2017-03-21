(AUDIO) Hopkins walking on at WSC

Tekamah-Herman Football’s Cody Hopkins is walking on at Wayne State. Hopkins says playing multiple positions in high school should help him at WSC. “I think it gives me a lot of experience at different positions. I mean my senior year I played Quarterback all the games, but my Junior year I played just about every position except offensive line. So I have a lot of experience at different positions, and it just gives me a different level of experience I think.”

Hopkins says he’s projected to play strong safety for the Wildcats, but could play linebacker if he puts on weight.

He feels walking on at WSC was better than going to a smaller school that offered a scholarship. “Yeah I guess I wanted the bigger school feel, and just felt that it would be the better opportunity for me in the long run, and it would pay off more, than just going to one of the smaller schools.”

Hopkins had offers from Morningside and Doane, and also drew interest from Buena Vista and Simpson.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Hopkins