(AUDIO) Hoffman takes over reigns of Pender Girls Basketball Program

Pender has named Luke Hoffman new Head Girls Basketball Coach. Hoffman already teaches and coaches at Pender, and previously taught and coached at Allen. “This is right now currently my 4th year in Pender. I guess I’ve been an assistant for football and been doing boys golf since I’ve been in Pender for the 4 years. Before that, just going back, graduated from Wayne State, and then took a job at Allen right away, and was the Head Boys Coach at Allen for 2 years.”

Hoffman worked in the oil field in Wyoming for 3 years after coaching at Allen and before coming to Pender.

His wife, Liz, will also help out. “Yeah, she’s going to volunteer. And she wants to stay involved. We just had a little one 9 months ago, and she’s kind of looking at being Mom. So I’m excited for her to be able to do that, but I’m sure with all of her years of coaching she’s not going to want to get out of it too easily.”

Liz Hoffman was an assistant under former Head Coach Larry Ballinger for the last two years after serving as Head Coach of the Stanton Girls Basketball Program for 8 years.

Luke Hoffman’s other assistant will be Pender Alum Lexi Henschke.

He adds he’s very similar to Ballinger in that he will primarily run man-to-man.

Hoffman says expectations will be high. “It’s kind of become an expectation a little bit in Pender that the Girls Basketball Program almost gets down to State every year. I’ve been around for the last 4 years and been able to see the program, and some of the expectations, and I’m going to pull from him, and what he’s done, and continue on with many of the things he’s done. And then use my other assets to keep it going, keep the girls interested, and keep pushing them to reach their full potential.”

Hoffman says he likes the high expectations and feels that helps him thrive in different things he does.

Hoffman’s already gotten to know some of the girls. “I’ve had the girls that are going to start coming up, and being as freshmen coming up, and sophomores, I taught them in 6th grade since I’ve been here a few years. They kind of know what I expect in the classroom, and that doesn’t change a lot when I go out onto the playing field.”

Hoffman says he’s excited for the chance to help them succeed and get to where they want to with many of their goals.

Click Here to listen to Interview with Hoffman