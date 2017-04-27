(AUDIO) Hass making progress as a Husker

Current Husker and former GACC Football Player Tanner Hass is heading into his redshirt freshman season at Nebraska. Hass says he’s pleased with the progress he’s made both from a physical and mental standpoint during his time in Lincoln so far. “I feel like physically I’m a lot more like capable than I was when I first came here. And also I’d say like a big step that I took was being a lot more knowledgeable of a football player.”

Hass says that’s a credit to studying the playbook and getting a feel for the game.

He adds he felt he’s grown up as a football player.

Hass caught two touchdowns in last Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game. He says there are a number of other players who have done things to make themselves known as well. “I think with all the guys we got coming up, especially in the spring game, you saw a lot of guys that you maybe never heard of, maybe didn’t hear of last year, that came out and maybe surprised a lot of people. But I mean it’s been like that. What they were doing on Saturday in Scout Team, and then our scrimmage.”

Hass says his goal this year is to get on the field on special teams and move up from there.

Hass adds he likes Coach Riley and the other offensive players have a good relationship with the position coaches. “I enjoy him a lot. He spends a lot of our time in meetings with our offensive guys, and all the players got pretty close with our position coaches. And I think that was important for us going forward in the future. To have that tight knit group among us.”

Hass is a running back for the Huskers.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Hass