(AUDIO) GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer blanked by Seward

West Point-It was tough sledding for the GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Baseball Team on Tuesday as the Patriots fell 10-0 in 6 innings at home to Seward.
The Bluejays scored one run in the 1st inning, 3 in the 2nd, 4 in the 3rd, and 2 more in the 6th.
Brett Meyer, Taryn Dredge, and Carson Core scored 2 runs apiece for Seward (9-3).
The Bluejays’ Joseph Krause was the winning pitcher as he went the distance, striking out 6.
Nolan Plagge took the loss for GACC/S-S/WPB (1-6) as he gave up 8 runs, including 4 earned, on 8 hits in 3 innings of work.
Both teams return to action on Monday as the Patriots host Norfolk while the Bluejays travel to Crete.