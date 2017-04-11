(AUDIO) GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer blanked by Seward

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228252 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | April 11, 2017
West Point-It was tough sledding for the GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Baseball Team on Tuesday as the Patriots fell 10-0 in 6 innings at home to Seward.

The Bluejays scored one run in the 1st inning, 3 in the 2nd, 4 in the 3rd, and 2 more in the 6th.

Brett Meyer, Taryn Dredge, and Carson Core scored 2 runs apiece for Seward (9-3).

The Bluejays’ Joseph Krause was the winning pitcher as he went the distance, striking out 6.

Nolan Plagge took the loss for GACC/S-S/WPB (1-6) as he gave up 8 runs, including 4 earned, on 8 hits in 3 innings of work.

Both teams return to action on Monday as the Patriots host Norfolk while the Bluejays travel to Crete.

