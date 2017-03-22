(AUDIO) GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Baseball Team starts season Thursday

The GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Baseball team is scheduled to open up the season at Platte Valley on Thursday. Manager Bruce Schlecht says his team has a really good mix of juniors and seniors. “We’ve got some seniors. Nolan Plagge, Cole Kreikemeier. They’ve seen a lot of playing time. Mitch Haas, once they all get going here. Matthew Schuetze’s really stepped it up a little bit. We’ve got Jackson Hoffman, another senior. Riley Berg just came out, he’s a senior. I think he’s going to help us. And then we got some juniors. Bryant Rief and Jaden Rahn have both pitched. Derek Petz is an outfielder/pitcher. Tate Ernesti I think’s got a chance to really help us in the pitching. And then I got Austin and Chase Streeter, which will be seeing a lot of playing time. They both work really hard.”

The Patriots are coming off a 10-7 season last year.

Schlecht says his team has their work cut out for them this year, at least early on, given the competition they play and the fact some players haven’t been available to practice a whole lot. “I think we got a chance to really do well. We’re going to be behind a little early on here. Our top 4 pitchers were still playing basketball, and they haven’t thrown much, so we got to ease into that. We can’t throw them out there right away. So our pitching depth might be a little behind in the beginning, but I think once we get going, there’s a lot of good teams, we’re playing a lot of good teams this year. We also got Hastings on the schedule, which is a big school. And there’s only two classes in baseball, A and B, and we’re in B so the biggest school in B’s got 900 so we got to be ready everyday to go out and win.”

Thursday’s game, which is slated to start at 4:30 p.m., can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Bruce Schlecht