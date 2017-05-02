(AUDIO) GACC/S-S/WPB shuts out TC Thunder in regular season finale

West Point-The GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Patriots scored 4 runs in the 5th inning and blanked the TC Thunder 4-0 in Tuesday’s regular season finale in West Point.

The Patriots notched 4 runs in the 5th inning as Riley Berg scored on a passed ball after a Jared Minnick strikeout to get the scoring started. Mitch Hass then scored on an RBI from Derek Petz. Petz and Bryant Rief also scored runs in the inning, and Cole Kreikemeier had an RBI single for GACC/S-S/WPB.

The Thunder’s best chance to score came in the 4th inning as they had runners on 2nd and 3rd, but could not get anyone home.

The Patriots (4-8) take on Crete in B-5 District Action in Gretna at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull while the TC Thunder (4-7) battles Elkhorn Mount Michael in Elkhorn on Friday at 6:00 p.m. in B-4 District Action.

Click Here to Listen to Game