(AUDIO) GACC/S-S/WPB loses to Gretna to end season

Gretna-The GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Baseball team saw their season come to an end on Saturday as they lost 7-2 to Gretna in the second round of the B-5 District at Gretna.

GACC/S-S/WPB struck first, scoring two runs in the 1st inning, as Derek Petz scored on a walk and Bryant Rief came in on an RBI single from Jaden Rahn.

The Patriots led 2-0 until the 4th inning, when Gretna claimed the lead at 3-2 and never looked back. Tanner Tierney, Carter Kocian, and Caden Opfer scored for the Dragons in the inning.

Gretna scored 2 more runs in the 5th as Grant Bruner and Brody Riecken came home for the Dragons.

Gretna tacked on 2 more runs in the 6th inning as Brayden Hardies recorded a run, and Cade Herrmann scored on an RBI single from Caleb French.

The Patriots end the year at 5-9 while the Dragons (18-7) will play for the District Championship at 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

