(AUDIO) GACC/S-S/WPB knocks off Crete in Districts

Gretna-GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer defeated Crete 6-2 in the first round of the B-5 Baseball District in Gretna on Friday.

The Patriots loaded the bases in the 1st inning and were unable to score, but loaded the sacks again in the second inning and scored three runs, all on walks. Scoring in the 2nd for the Patriots were Jaden Rahn, Mitch Haas, and Jared Minnick.

Matthew Schuetze scored on a walk for GACC/S-S-WPB in the 3rd inning to push the Patriots’ lead to 4-0.

Carter Kent got things started for the Cardinals in the bottom of the 4th, hitting a two-out triple and scoring on a throwing error. Dillon Feeken also scored for Crete in the inning to make it a 4-2 game in favor of GACC/S-S/WPB heading into the 5th inning.

The Patriots added 2 insurance runs in the top of the 5th as Derek Petz recorded a two-RBI single that scored Schuetze and Minnick.

Bryant Rief pitched a complete game for GACC/S-S/WPB, giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 11.

Trevor Nickel took the loss for Crete.

The Patriots (5-8) advance to play top seeded Gretna at noon on Saturday in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull while the Cardinals end the year at 8-12.

