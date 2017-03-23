(AUDIO) GACC/S-S/WPB Baseball team loses opener at Platte Valley

Yutan-The GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Baseball team dropped their season opener at Platte Valley on Thursday, falling 3-2.
Platte Valley struck first in the 2nd inning on a play that involved two GACC/S-S/WPB errors as Ross Manley scored to give Platte Valley a 1-0 lead.
GACC/S-S/WPB tied the game at 1 in the 4th inning as Cole Kreikemeier’s triple led to a run as Bryant Rief hit him with an RBI Double, his second double of the game.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the 6th inning when Platte Valley scored the game winning runs on a fielder’s choice. Scoot Wuster and Levi Kult scored on the play.
Jaden Rahn recorded an RBI Double in the top of the 7th for GACC/S-S-/WPB, driving in Austin Streeter for the game’s final run.
GACC/S-S/WPB (0-1) is back in action on Monday at Arlington while Platte Valley (3-1) hosts Platteview on Saturday.