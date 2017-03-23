(AUDIO) GACC/S-S/WPB Baseball team loses opener at Platte Valley

Yutan-The GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer Baseball team dropped their season opener at Platte Valley on Thursday, falling 3-2. Platte Valley struck first in the 2nd inning on a play that involved two GACC/S-S/WPB errors as Ross Manley scored to give Platte Valley a 1-0 lead.

GACC/S-S/WPB tied the game at 1 in the 4th inning as Cole Kreikemeier’s triple led to a run as Bryant Rief hit him with an RBI Double, his second double of the game.