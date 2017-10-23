(AUDIO) GACC Volleyball Team swept in opening match of Conference Tournament

Battle Creek-The GACC Volleyball Team lost 3-0 at Battle Creek in the first round of the Mid-State Conference Tournament Monday night.

The Braves dominated set one 25-12, won set two 25-21, and took set three 25-14.

Riley Seifert had 8 kills for Battle Creek (19-9) while Bobbie Ortmeier led the Bluejays (7-15) with 7.

The Braves move on to face Crofton at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Norfolk Catholic while GACC battles O’Neill at the same time and on the same day at Battle Creek.

