(AUDIO) GACC Volleyball swept at home by Monarchs

West Point-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Volleyball Team was defeated for the 14th time this season Monday night, losing 3-0 at home to David City Aquinas.
The Bluejays dropped set one 27-25, set two 25-22, and set three 25-23.
GACC’s Riley Throener led all players with 11 kills while Ally Plagge added 8.
The Monarchs (15-7) were led by Gabrielle Oborny, who registered 10 kills.
GACC (6-14) hosts Norfolk Catholic Tuesday night while Aquinas is back in action on Saturday when they take part in the Lincoln Christian Tournament.
Click here to listen to Interview with GACC Head Coach Paul Steuter