(AUDIO) GACC outlasts Pender in D1-4 Sub-District Final

Wisner-It was a back and forth affair in the Girls Basketball D1-4 Sub-District Final at Wisner Thursday night between Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Pender with the Bluejays outlasting the Pendragons 59-56.

Pender jumped on GACC early and led 19-15 after one before the Bluejays outscored the Pendragons 15-11 in the second quarter to tie the game at 30 at halftime.

Pender started the second half on a 10-0 run, and won the third quarter 12-10 to lead 42-40 after three.

GACC came through in the end though, putting up 19 points in the fourth quarter compared to 14 for Pender.

The Bluejays (20-2) were led by Lexis Haase, who had 15 points. Lauren Wobken added 14 while Makayla Tomka totaled 13. Hannah Hunke chipped in 9.

Pender’s Kam Anderson led all scorers with 18 points while Amber English and Hallie Ballinger registered 16 and 13, respectively.

GACC advances to the D1-2 District Final against Weeping Water next Friday while the Pendragons (18-8) will have to wait and see if they receive a wildcard berth into the state tournament.

