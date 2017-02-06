(AUDIO) GACC Girls knock off Pender

West Point-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Girls Basketball team picked up a big win over Pender at home Monday night, winning 50-32.

The Bluejays jumped out to a 13-10 lead after one before winning the second quarter 9-6 to take a 22-16 lead into the locker room.

The game remained close in the third quarter as GACC outscored the Pendragons 11-8 in the third to go up 33-24 at the end of three.

The Bluejays ran away with things in the fourth quarter, putting up 17 points in the period and holding Pender to 8.

GACC (17-2) was paced by Maddie Knobbe, who totaled a game-high 17 points. Lauren Wobken added 12 points and 11 rebounds, good enough for a double-double. Hannah Hunke chipped in 9 points while Lexis Haase added 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Amber English led Pender (16-7) with 15 points.

GACC is set to host Pierce Thursday night while the Pendragons travel to Stanton on Saturday for the regular season finale.

Click Here to Listen to Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with GACC Head Coach Jerry Stracke

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Pender Head Coach Larry Ballinger