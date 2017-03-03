(AUDIO) GACC Girls knock off North Central in State Semifinals

Lincoln-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Girls Basketball team advanced to the Class D-1 State Championship Game by knocking off North Central 67-50 at the Devaney Center Friday morning.

The Bluejays led 15-10 after one before doubling up the Knights 20-10 in the second quarter to take a 35-20 lead into the locker room.

North Central won the third quarter 16-15, and the score after three was 50-36 in favor of GACC.

The Bluejays outscored the Knights 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

GACC (23-2) was led by Lexis Haase with 25 points. Maddie Knobbe added 14 while Hannah Hunke and Lauren Wobken chipped in 9 and 8, respectively.

Jadyn Bussinger had a team-high 15 points for North Central (20-4) while Jaycee Fleming posted 11. Skylar Cosgrove totaled 10.

The Bluejays will play for the D-1 State Championship at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against either Dundy County-Stratton or Heartland in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull while the Knights will play for third place at 1:00 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest.

