(AUDIO) GACC Boys upset Walthill in D1-4 Sub-District Final

BY Jeff Axtell | February 23, 2017
Wisner-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys Basketball team kept their season alive Thursday night by upsetting Walthill 59-55 in the D1-4 Sub-District Final at Wisner-Pilger.

The Blujays led 18-10 after one before the Bluejays outscored Walthill 20-14 in the second quarter to make it a 32-30 game at halftime in favor of the Blujays.

GACC won the third quarter 13-9 to pull in front 43-41 at the end of three.

The Bluejays notched 16 points in the fourth quarter compared to 14 for Walthill.

GACC (13-13) was led by Mitch Haas with 26 points. Kobe Slaughter added 9 while Andrew Guenther and Nolan Plagge totaled 8 and 7, respectively.

Ben Lovejoy led the Blujays (18-4) with 17 points while Grayden Hallowell notched 13. Jayden Sheridan added 11.

GACC advances to the D1-2 District Final against either East Butler or Omaha Christian Academy Tuesday night while Walthill awaits to see if they get a wildcard to state.

Click Here to Listen to Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with GACC Head Coach Brad Slaughter

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
