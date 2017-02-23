(AUDIO) GACC Boys upset Walthill in D1-4 Sub-District Final

Wisner-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys Basketball team kept their season alive Thursday night by upsetting Walthill 59-55 in the D1-4 Sub-District Final at Wisner-Pilger.
The Blujays led 18-10 after one before the Bluejays outscored Walthill 20-14 in the second quarter to make it a 32-30 game at halftime in favor of the Blujays.
GACC won the third quarter 13-9 to pull in front 43-41 at the end of three.
The Bluejays notched 16 points in the fourth quarter compared to 14 for Walthill.
GACC (13-13) was led by Mitch Haas with 26 points. Kobe Slaughter added 9 while Andrew Guenther and Nolan Plagge totaled 8 and 7, respectively.
Ben Lovejoy led the Blujays (18-4) with 17 points while Grayden Hallowell notched 13. Jayden Sheridan added 11.
GACC advances to the D1-2 District Final against either East Butler or Omaha Christian Academy Tuesday night while Walthill awaits to see if they get a wildcard to state.
Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with GACC Head Coach Brad Slaughter