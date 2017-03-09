(AUDIO) GACC Boys upset Dundy County-Stratton

Lincoln-The 8th seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys Basketball Team upset top seeded Dundy County-Stratton 65-55 in the first round of the Class D-1 State Tournament at Lincoln East Thursday afternoon.

The Bluejays led 19-16 at the end of one. The Tigers won the second quarter 9-7 to make it a 26-25 game at halftime in favor of GACC.

The Bluejays outscored Dundy County-Stratton 19-15 in the third quarter to go up 45-40 at the end of three.

GACC put up 20 points in the fourth quarter compared to 15 for the Tigers.

Mitch Haas had a team-high 19 points for the Bluejays (15-13) while Kobe Slaughter and Nolan Plagge totaled 17 and 16, respectively.

Dundy County Stratton, who ends the season with a 23-4 record, was led by Phalen Sanford, who had a game-high 24 points. Noah Kerchal chipped in 13 while Jacob Gemborys posted 8.

GACC advances to play Randolph in the State Semifinals at 10:45 Friday morning at the Devaney Center. The game will air on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Game