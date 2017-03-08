(AUDIO) GACC Boys looking to make run in D-1

14-13 and 8th seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic and 23-3 and top seeded Dundy County-Stratton square off in the first round of the Class D-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. GACC Head Coach Brad Slaughter says the Tigers are a very worthy opponent.

“Well I think it’s going to be a great game. They definitely have some nice athletes, they have some nice scorers. They’ve put together a very, very good season, and to play that many games and have that kind of record is a testimony to their team and part of their tradition.”

The Bluejays are making their first appearance at state since 2012 while Dundy County-Stratton is there for the 3rd year in a row.

GACC punched their ticket to Lincoln last Tuesday night with a 68-39 win over East Butler in the D1-2 District Final at Clarkson High School. Slaughter says his team was ready for the Tigers.

“Yeah we had a good game plan for East Butler. We were wanting to create a lot of pressure for them, and we thought that would help us out in a couple different ways, but number one making them tired and also limiting the best shot selection.”

The Bluejays will try and duplicate the girls’ efforts at the state tournament this weekend by knocking off Dundy County-Stratton and winning state. Slaughter says it would be a tremendous accomplishment for both Bluejay teams to win state, but the D-1 field isn’t easy by any means.

“Well that would be great, that would be fun, it would be a great time to be a Bluejay. But we got our work cut out for us. It’s definitely feasible, I mean the field that we have, the field of 8 teams, I mean looks to be a pretty well balanced field. And which the team that gets on the hot hand and the roll at any given point in time is probably going to come out pretty good.”

Thursday’s game, which is set to start at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln East, will air on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Pregame Interview With GACC Head Coach Brad Slaughter