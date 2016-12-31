(AUDIO) GACC Boys and Girls win own Holiday Tournament

(Click link above to listen to interviews with GACC Head Coaches Brad Slaughter and Jerry Stracke, as well as Howells-Dodge Girls Head Coach Scott Polacek)

West Point-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys and Girls Basketball teams captured Holiday Tournament Championships Friday night, downing Howells-Dodge and BRLD, respectively.

The Bluejay Girls downed the Jaguars 45-40 while the Bluejay Boys beat the Wolverines 49-41.

In the girls game, the Bluejays led the Jaguars 12-9 after one. Howells-Dodge won the second quarter 10-9 to make it a 21-19 game at halftime.

The Jaguars outscored GACC 11-9 in the third quarter to tie the game at 30 at the end of three.

The Bluejays put up 15 points in the fourth quarter while Howells-Dodge scored 10.

Lexis Haase had a game-high 19 points for GACC (8-1) while Maddie Knobbe chipped in 13, all in the second half.

The Jaguars (8-1) were led by Erin Prusa, who had 10 points. Sam Brester added 9 while Chelsea Bayer totaled 8.

Howells-Dodge hosts Humphrey St. Francis next Friday while the Bluejays host Clarkson/Leigh next Saturday.

In the boys game, BRLD held a 10-7 lead after one. The Bluejays outscored the Wolverines 17-10 in the second quarter to take a 24-20 lead into the locker room.

BRLD bounced back in the third quarter, winning the frame 14-8 to go up 34-32 at the end of three.

GACC erupted in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wolverines 17-7 to seal the deal.

Nolan Plagge notched a game-high 16 points for the Bluejays (4-5) while Mitch Haas and Landon Stalp added 13 and 8, respectively.

The Wolverines (5-2) were led by Montana Riecken, who amassed 12 points. Aaron Ras added 10 while Kenyan Lovejoy and Trent Gatewood registered 8 and 7, respectively.

BRLD returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Cedar Bluffs. GACC is at home against Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday.