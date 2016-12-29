(AUDIO) GACC Boys and Girls win opening round Holiday Tournament Games

class="single single-post postid-205187 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | December 29, 2016
(Click on the link above to listen to postgame interviews with both GACC Head Coaches)

West Point-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys and Girls Basketball teams won their opening games of the GACC Holiday Tournament Thursday night.

The Girls knocked off BRLD 62-35 while the Boys won 77-47.

In the girls game, GACC spurted out to an 8-0 lead and led the Wolverines 18-9 after one. The Bluejays won the second quarter 19-12 to go up 37-21 at halftime.

GACC outscored BRLD 13-2 in the third quarter to lead 50-23 at the end of three.

Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Maddie Knobbe notched a game-high 27 points for the Bluejays (7-1) while Hannah Hunke added 13.

The Wolverines (5-2) were led by Lexie Bacon and Kelly Wakeley, who had 9 points apiece. Vicki Gatzemeyer added 8.

In the boys game, the Bluejays led 17-6 at the end of one. GACC outscored Howells-Dodge 19-6 in the second quarter to go up 36-22 at halftime.

The Bluejays won the third quarter 24-5 to lead 60-27 at the end of three.

The Jaguars notched 20 points in the fourth quarter compared to 17 for GACC (3-5).

The Bluejays’ Kobe Slaughter had a game-high 21 points while Cole Kreikemeier and Mitch Haas registered 18 and 13, respectively. Andrew Guenther recorded 7.

Zach Bayer paced Howells-Dodge (4-4) with 12 points while Kade Hegemann and Ryan Macholan notched 9 apiece.

The GACC Boys will play BRLD in the Championship Game at 7:15 p.m. Friday while the Bluejay girls will play undefeated Howells Dodge in the championship at 5:30 p.m.

The BRLD Girls and Howells-Dodge Boys take on Homer for third place at 2:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., respectively.

