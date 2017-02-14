(AUDIO) GACC and Pender advance in Girls Sub-Districts

Wisner-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Pender Girls Basketball Teams were each victorious in their opening Sub-District Games Tuesday night as the Bluejays knocked off Emerson-Hubbard 54-17 and the Pendragons defeated Clarkson/Leigh 51-31 in D1-4 Sub-District at Wisner-Pilger.

In the GACC/Emerson-Hubbard game, the Bluejays got of to a slow start as they only led 10-5 after one and 10-8 at one point in the second quarter. GACC got hot in the second quarter though, going on a 21-0 run to end the 1st half to lead 31-8 at halftime.

The Bluejays doubled up the Pirates 8-4 in the third quarter to go up 39-12 at the end of three before outscoring Emerson-Hubbard 15-5 in the fourth quarter to make up the final score.

Maddie Knobbe paced GACC (19-2) with 11 points while Lauren Wobken notched 9 points and 8 rebounds. Hannah Hunke chipped in 7 points.

The Pirates, who end the year at 8-14, were led by Courtney Bokemper, who had 5 points.

Click Here to Listen to GACC/Emerson-Hubbard Game

In the Pender/Clarkson/Leigh Game, the Pendragons tripled up the Patriots 12-4 in the first quarter before winning the second quarter 13-11 to lead 25-15 at halftime.

Pender outscored Clarkson/Leigh 17-6 in the third quarter to go up 42-21 at the end of three.

The Patriots put up 10 points in the fourth quarter compared to 9 for the Pendragons.

Pender (18-7) was led by Hallie Ballinger, who had a game-high 13 points. Amber English added 12 while Kam Anderson and Cecilee Jacobsen registered 11 and 7, respectively.

Clarkson/Leigh was led by lone Senior Shelby Paprocki with 12 points.

Clarkson/Leigh ends the year at 9-13 while GACC and Pender will play in the Sub-District Final on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. That game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Pender/Clarkson/Leigh Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Pender Head Coach Larry Ballinger

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Clarkson/Leigh Head Coach Matt Murren