(AUDIO) Eriksen takes over Tekamah-Herman Girls Basketball Program

David Eriksen has been named the New Head Girls Basketball Coach at Tekamah-Herman. Eriksen, who previously served as a Boys Assistant for the Tigers, says it’s a good opportunity for him. “I think if you would of told me 5,10 years ago that I’d be a Girls Basketball Coach I’d pry say no way. And it was hard for me to leave the Boys Program. Zach Rosenboom and I had been doing it for the past three years, and a special group coming up in boys. But looking at the girls program a lot of good things happening, and I thought that was my best opportunity to see what I had as a Head Coach.”

Eriksen, who also coaches football at Tekamah-Herman, will be entering his 4th year of Teaching and Coaching at the school next year.

Eriksen says he looks forward to the Head Coaching opportunity. “I think it’s just the opportunity to see what and how good my ideas are. For the past three years I’ve always had my own ideas, and generated some offense and defensive ideas and strategy in my head so I guess now is the time to see if anything actually works.”

Eriksen takes over for Scott Guzinski, who recently stepped down.

Eriksen is the younger brother of West Point-Beemer Boys and Girls Golf Coach Keith Eriksen.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with David Eriksen