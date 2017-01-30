(AUDIO) East Husker Conference Tournament continues with Girls Quarterfinals

Howells-The East Husker Conference Tournament continued Monday night with Girls Quarterfinal action.

In the first game heard on 107.9 the Bull, Howells-Dodge knocked off BRLD 56-25.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one before doubling up the Wolverines 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 29-12 lead into the locker room.

Howells-Dodge outscored BRLD 21-6 in the third quarter to lead 50-18 after three.

The Wolverines won the fourth quarter 7-6.

The Jaguars’ Sam Brester led all scorers with 18 points while Chelsea Bayer totaled 12. Kalli Brester added 11 while Erin Prusa registered 10.

Lexie Bacon had a team-high 8 points for BRLD (13-7) while Paige Peters added 7.

Howells-Dodge (17-2) will host Pender in the semifinals Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. while the Wolverines will take on West Point-Beemer in a consolation game at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Thursday night.

In the second game, Pender knocked off Tekamah-Herman 56-42.

The Pendragons got out to a 14-8 lead after one. Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter, and the score at halftime was 27-21 in favor of Pender.

The Tigers outscored the Pendragons 11-7 in the third quarter to make it a 34-32 game at the end of three.

Pender saved their best for last, outscoring Tekamah-Herman 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

Amber English had a team-high 19 points to lead the Pendragons (16-4). Michaela Wegner added 18 while Kam Anderson totaled 8. Hallie Ballinger chipped in 7.

Tekamah-Herman (4-14) was led by Jessica Fleischman, who had a game-high 22 points. Marin Jetensky notched 13.

Pender will face Howells-Dodge in a semifinal at 6:00 p.m. Thursday night in Howells while the Tigers will take on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on the road in a consolation, also at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Pender Head Coach Larry Ballinger

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with Howells-Dodge Head Coach Scott Polacek

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with BRLD Head Coach Rod Peters