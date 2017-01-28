(AUDIO) East Husker Conference Tournament Continues with Boys Action

Howells-The East Husker Conference Tournament continued on Saturday with Boys Action, and in games heard on 107.9 the Bull, Madison knocked off Howells-Dodge 55-44 and West Point-Beemer beat Wisner-Pilger 41-38 on a buzzer beating three pointer by Cole Hughes.

In the first game, the Dragons led 13-9 after one. The Jaguars won the second quarter 11-10 to make it a 23-20 game at halftime.

Howells-Dodge outscored Madison 18-12 in a third quarter that saw the Jaguars go on a 9-2 run to begin the quarter only to see the Dragons go on an 8-0 run of their own. The score after three though was 38-35 in favor of Howells-Dodge.

Madison had the last laugh though, outlasting the Jaguars 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

Howells-Dodge Head Coach Cole Fischer sums up the loss. “We gave up too many second chance points and shot poorly from the free throw line.”

The Dragons’ Ulises “Shake N’ Bake” Hernandez led all scorers with 20 points while Keaton Hendren totaled 14. Steven Vargas added 10.

Howells-Dodge (9-9) was led by Connor Blum, who had 13 points. Lane Hegemann added 7.

Madison (7-9) advances to take on Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night while the Jaguars will take on Wisner-Pilger at 5:00 p.m. on Friday in a consolation game at Howells-Dodge.

In the second game, the Gators led 11-9 after one before winning the second quarter 13-12 to go up 24-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Cadets turned a 26-23 deficit into a 33-26 lead by going on a 10-0 run. West Point-Beemer led 33-29 at the end of three.

Wisner-Pilger won the fourth quarter 9-8, but that was overshadowed by Hughes’ buzzer beating three pointer.

Chase Streeter paced the Cadets (8-10) with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Hughes added 8 points.

Keegan Ruskamp led the Gators (6-11) with 14 points while Jayden Raabe and Hunter Waterman notched 8 apiece.

West Point-Beemer advances to play North Bend Central at North Bend in the winner’s bracket Tuesday night at 6:00 while Wisner-Pilger will take on Howells-Dodge at 5:00 p.m. on Friday in a consolation game at Howells-Dodge.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with West Point-Beemer Head Coach Cody Bobolz

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Wisner-Pilger Head Coach Duane Mendlik

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Howells-Dodge Head Coach Cole Fischer