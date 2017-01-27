(AUDIO) East Husker Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Gets Underway

Oakland-The East Husker Conference Tournament got underway for the Girls Friday night, and in action heard on 107.9 the Bull, West Point-Beemer upended Oakland-Craig 61-49 and BRLD knocked off Clarkson/Leigh 44-34.

In the first game, the Cadets led 10-6 at the end of one. The Knights outscored West Point-Beemer 17-14 in the second quarter to make it a 24-23 game at half in favor of the Cadets.

West Point-Beemer outlasted Oakland-Craig 19-14 in the third quarter to go up 43-37 at the end of three.

The Cadets won the fourth quarter 18-12.

West Point-Beemer’s Brittney Hinkel led all scorers with 26 points, including 19 in the second half. Bethany Anderson added 21 while Andrea Hoffman chipped in 8.

Oakland-Craig (9-6) was led by Kennedy Benne, who scored 18 points. Dacey Nelson added 10 while Shannon Pille totaled 9.

The Cadets (7-12) advance to take on Stanton on Monday at 6:00 p.m. in Stanton while the Knights will take on Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

In the second game, the Wolverines and Patriots were tied at 12 at the end of one. Clarkson/Leigh outscored BRLD 9-6 in the second quarter to lead 21-18 at halftime.

The Wolverines outlasted the Patriots 11-3 in the third quarter to make it a 29-24 game at the end of three.

BRLD won the fourth quarter 15-10.

The Wolverines (13-6) were led in scoring by Vicki Gatzemeyer, who had a team-high 12 points. Tess Nottleman added 9 while Kelly Wakeley and Tiahna Bonneau chipped in 8 apiece.

Kaegan Held registered a game-high 15 points for Clarkson/Leigh (7-10). Ashlynn Novotny and Hannah Kasik notched 7 apiece.

BRLD advances to face top seeded Howells-Dodge at Howells-Dodge at 6:00 p.m. Monday night while Clarkson/Leigh will take on Oakland-Craig at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with West Point-Beemer Head Coach Craig Theis

Click Here to Listen to Interview with BRLD Head Coach Rod Peters.