(AUDIO) Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball headed to Lincoln for first time in program history | KTIC Radio

(AUDIO) Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball headed to Lincoln for first time in program history

BY Jeff Axtell | November 2, 2017
RRN/Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball District Final vs. Nebraska City Lourdes 2017

Wahoo-For the first time in program history, the Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball Team is headed to the State Tournament as the Patriots topped Nebraska City Lourdes 3-1 in the D1-2 District Final at Wahoo Thursday night.

Clarkson/Leigh lost set one 25-15, but roared back to win set two 25-22, set three 25-15, and set four 25-20.

The Patriots (25-9) were led by Beth Wiese with 10 kills. Sydney Folken added 9 kills and 7 ace blocks while Ashlynn Novotny totaled 8 kills.

The Knights, who end the year at 15-19, were led by Elizabeth Baumert, who totaled 9 kills. Elaina Madison chipped in 8 while Ainsley Esser and Ivye Meyer registered 7 apiece.

The State Tournament begins next Thursday in Lincoln.

Click here to listen to Match

Click here to listen to Interview with Clarkson/Leigh Head Coach Becky Schneider 

