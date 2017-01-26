(AUDIO) Clarkson/Leigh earns sweep of Tekamah-Herman

The Clarkson/Leigh Boys and Girls Basketball Teams swept Tekamah-Herman on the road Thursday night.

The Patriots won the Girls game 30-26 and the Boys game 42-35.

In the Girls Game, the Tigers led the Patriots 8-7 after one. Tekamah-Herman won the second quarter 5-4 to go up 13-11 at halftime.

Clarkson/Leigh outscored the Tigers 10-6 in the third quarter to go up 21-19 after three.

The Patriots outlasted Tekamah-Herman 9-7 in the fourth quarter.

Hannah Kasik paced Clarkson/Leigh (7-9) with 11 points, including 8 in the third, while Kaegan Held notched 7.

The Tigers (3-13) were led by Jessica Fleischman, who had 9 points. Marin Jetensky added 8.

Tekamah-Herman takes on Twin River in the First Round of the East Husker Conference Tournament in Pender Friday night while the Patriots battle BRLD in the tournament at Oakland-Craig, also on Friday night. The Clarkson/Leigh game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

In the Boys Game, the Patriots led 14-9 at the end of one. Clarkson/Leigh doubled up Tekamah-Herman 12-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-15 lead into the locker room.

The Patriots won the third quarter 9-8 to lead 35-23 at the end of three.

The Tigers outscored Clarkson/Leigh 12-7 in the fourth quarter.

Tekamah-Herman’s Dustin Pickell led all scorers with 20 points.

Garrett Schroeder and Anthony Bruhn paced the Patriots (1-15) with 12 points apiece.

Clarkson/Leigh will battle Twin River in the first round of the East Husker Conference Tournament in Genoa Saturday night while the Tigers (0-12) will face off with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on the road in the first round of the Tournament Saturday night at 6:00.

Click here to hear Interview with Clarkson/Leigh Boys Head Coach Jay Knaak.

Click here to hear Interview with Tekamah-Herman Boys Head Coach Zach Rosenboom.

Click here to hear Interview with Tekamah-Herman Girls Head Coach Scott Guzinski.