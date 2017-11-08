(AUDIO) Clarkson/Leigh and North Bend Central Volleyball Teams take aim at State

Two State Volleyball Matches will be aired on 107.9 the Bull Thursday afternoon.

25-9 Clarkson/Leigh and 26-5 BDS meet in the 1st round at Lincoln East High School. Clarkson/Leigh Head Coach Becky Schneider says the Eagles are battle tested, but feels her team matches up well.

“I think it’s a good draw. It will be challenging for us. I know they’re a taller team. They’re lumped in there with Johnson-Brock and Meridian, who are kind of the top rivals down there. And so getting throwing into that mix I think it will be good for our girls to kind of see that competitiveness. But we’re preparing the best that we can for them.”

The Patriots are making their first ever state tournament appearance as Clarkson/Leigh while BDS is at state for the first time since 2013.

First serve is set for 1:30, and the match will be aired on 107.9 the Bull.

30-1 North Bend Central takes on 28-3 Malcolm at Lincoln North Star. North Bend Central Head Coach Amy Sterup says the two squads are all too familiar with one another.

“We played Malcolm before actually. Our first year of playing them was last year. And we lost to them to give us our first loss. And this year we played them and we won so we’re tied 1 and 1 if you count last year so it’s going to be a good game.”

The Tigers topped the Clippers 3-0 at home on September 28th.

Both teams are making their 2nd straight state tournament appearance.

First serve is slated for 3:30 p.m., and the match can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.